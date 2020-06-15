LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Education directed school districts Monday to prepare for short, medium and long-term COVID-19 closures next school year.
Schools throughout Kentucky closed in mid-March at the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As districts prepare to reopen for the 2020-21 school year, they should be ready to close from anywhere between one to more than 11 days, according to KDE.
"It is crucial that schools remain prepared for all school closures, regardless of the length of the closure," KDE wrote in its guidance document.
Mid- and long-term closures envision use of nontraditional instruction, which all Kentucky school districts transitioned to during the COVID-19 pandemic. While schools can move to distance learning in short-term closures, KDE says that districts could simply cancel classes for up to two days.
Districts could also skip providing meals for closures of up to 10 days, but KDE recommends that schools provide emergency food services in closures of more than 11 days, similar to programs implemented during COVID-19 closures.
Beshear is expected to discuss school reopening plans during a news conference Monday.
This report will be updated.
