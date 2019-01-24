LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The 29-year-old man charged with felony terroristic threatening for Twitter posts about burning down Trinity High School has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and will not spend any time in jail.
Thor Wiljanen, who was arrested by St. Matthews Police on Nov. 29, pleaded guilty in Jefferson District Court Thursday to terroristic threatening in the 3rd degree. He was given a 180-day jail sentence that will be waived unless he commits another crime or violates conditions of the plea in the next two years.
Wiljanen is not allowed to have contact with Trinity or comment on social media about the school.
Trinity officials are satisfied with the plea, according to prosecutors.
Defense attorney Ted Shouse, who along with Keith Poynter represented Wiljanen, said he believes prosecutors "recognized the weakness of their case.
"We're not doing any jail time," Shouse said after leaving the courthouse. "We're not paying any fines. Mr. Wiljanen has a family, he has other matters to attend to. We want to put this behind us and move forward."
Wiljanen’s tweets, which his attorneys have said were not a threat and clearly "an attempt at humor" at the time Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm was a candidate for the same position at the University of Louisville, prompted Trinity administrators to cancel a day of classes.
Wiljanen, who lives in Louisville, goes by the Twitter handle "PROUD CLARION." He has not tweeted since his arrest.
"This was an attempt at humor, an attempt at satire - a poor attempt - but it was meant unseriously and it is not a threat to the community or to the school," Shouse said previously.
In a news conference at the time, St. Matthews Assistant Police Chief Maj. Tony Cobaugh told reporters that Louisville Metro Police contacted them about messages on Twitter that threatened to burn down the school.
According to a release on the school's website, the threat was made "due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue." Brohm was a star quarterback at Trinity before playing at the University of Louisville and in the NFL.
Cobaugh said the posts contained the words "gas can" and "matches."
One tweet read: "If Jeff Brohm doesn't come, we burn down Trinity."
Screen shots were taken before the tweets were deleted. The picture on the account is an image of former U of L football coach Howard Schnellenberger.
"In today’s world, the St. Matthews Police Department has no choice but to take threats like this seriously, especially when it involves a school in our own community,” Cobaugh said at the time.
Trinity administrators were immediately contacted and made the decision to cancel classes. St. Matthews Police called for assistance from the FBI and Louisville Metro Police to investigate.
This story will be updated.
