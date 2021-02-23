LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Officials with Herschend Family Entertainment, the new owner of Kentucky Kingdom & Hurricane Bay, said they plan to take the Louisville theme park “to next level.”
The family owned Georgia-based theme park operator’s acquisition of Kentucky Kingdom, first reported yesterday by WDRB News, was made official at a press conference on Tuesday.
Herschend owns 25 parks, attractions and other properties in eight states, including Dollywood in Tennessee and the Newport Aquarium in northern Kentucky.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
“We’re going to go to work immediately to determine where we want to go with making Kentucky Kingdom a bigger and better and greater park,” said Herschend’s Craig Ross, who runs Dollywood and will become the general manager of Kentucky Kingdom.
Ross was not specific about plans. He said the company wants to extend the park’s operations into the fall and broaden its appeal as part of a five-year plan that will be developed.
“We’re thinking of and introducing new things all the time … so we look forward to that work,” he said. “… You’ll be hearing more about Kentucky Kingdom’s new this, Kentucky Kingdom’s new that.”
Kentucky Kingdom plans to open for the summer season on May 8, “a couple of weeks later than normal,” Ross said, because of the management transition.
