LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Wednesday.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting that the building would undergo a second inspection after failing an inspection Friday, potentially jeopardizing whether the $17 million school will be ready when classes begin Aug. 10.
By Wednesday, the district found out the new building had failed the second inspection conducted Tuesday. Students and staff will report to Watson Lane Elementary, which was closed after the 2021-22 school year to combine with Wilkerson Elementary, for temporary placement.
"If it fails inspection again, it would require a two-week wait period," he said during Tuesday's board meeting. "With the rain that occurred, there was substantial leaking inside of the school building. But there are some other things as well. ... I'm very upset with the contractors and the roofing company for the first failed inspection."
JCPS broke ground on the new 82,532-square-foot school in October 2020. The contractor on the project, Marrillia Design and Construction, assured the district that Wilkerson Elementary would be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year, but inspectors failed the project because construction was not far enough along for occupancy, according to a JCPS news release.
Pollio said Wednesday's news on Wilkerson Elementary was "extremely disappointing." District and school leaders will update Wilkerson Elementary families on arrangements for students ahead of the 2022-23 school year and JCPS prepares to reopen Watson Lane Elementary and rework bus routes.
"I apologize to the Wilkerson families for this unacceptable pause in their excitement about moving into a new building," he said in a statement.
“While I’m disheartened that we won’t be opening our school year in a new building, I can assure Wilkerson families that regardless of the structure we’re in, great teaching and learning will be going on inside,” Wilkerson Elementary Principal Sara Alvey said in a statement.
The uncertainty worries Wilkerson Elementary parents like Melissa Dudeck and Tara Ward, who both have children entering third grade.
WDRB News interviewed both before Wednesday's announcement.
"We're a week away from school starting, and we have nothing," Ward said. "... Not only do we not even know who our kids' teachers are, we don't even know where they're going to school."
Dudeck wondered how the district would accommodate Wilkerson Elementary students in the Watson Lane Elementary building as both enrollments merge.
"You've already put a mask mandate on these kids again this year with COVID going rampant, so you're going to cram all these kids into a very small school?" Dudeck said. "... Nothing is being communicated to us."
JCPS board member James Craig, who represents District 3 and leads the board's facilities committee, said Tuesday he wanted to know the names of contractors involved in the project and remember them as JCPS doles out contracts in the future.
"I want this school to open, and I would hate for a company to lose out on an opportunity to bid because we didn't get to open up a school on time," James said.
"Agreed," Pollio said.
This story will be updated.
