LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tower International, a Shepherdsville, Ky. factory that supplies parts to Ford Motor Co.’s Louisville auto plants, will shut down after dayside work Thursday and lay off workers “tentatively” through March 30.
The timing of the shutdown at Tower mirrors the closings announced Wednesday for Ford’s North American plants, including Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant, to undergo thorough cleanings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“During this time, take care of yourself and your family,” Tower International plant manager Gary Grosso wrote in an employee memo obtained by WDRB. “…We will get through this together.”
Grosso referred questions to Autokiniton Global Group / Tower International corporate headquarters in New Boston, Michigan, which did not respond to an inquiry from WDRB.
The plant, which makes structural automotive components, had 182 fulltime employees as of 2018, according to a state business database.