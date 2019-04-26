LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Kentucky Department of Education has said two principals in Jefferson County Public Schools don’t have the capacity to turn around their struggling schools, the district announced Friday.
The state diagnostic reviews, submitted to JCPS on Thursday, identified interim Valley High School Principal Jeffrey Gossett and Olmsted Academy South Principal Angela Allen as incapable of leading their schools’ turnaround efforts, JCPS said in a news release Friday.
WDRB News requested the diagnostic reviews Thursday through JCPS and KDE. The district has not yet released those records, and KDE has indicated that the reports will be made available by them on Monday.
Earlier this month, similar diagnostic reviews found that Johnsontown Road Elementary Principal Malinda Dutkowski and Shelby Traditional Academy Principal Kim Goff also lacked the leadership capacity to improve their schools.
JCPS, in a news release, said it “is reviewing these recommendations and will make a determination at a later time.”
The most recent slate of diagnostic reviews found that leaders at 11 other schools identified for comprehensive support and improvement, or CSI, were capable of leading their schools’ improvement efforts.
Those CSI schools are the Academy @ Shawnee, Marion C. Moore School, Waggener High, Western High, Knight Middle, Olmsted Academy North, Stuart Academy, Thomas Jefferson Middle, Maupin Elementary, Price Elementary and Wellington Elementary.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the state’s review team “recognized the dedication and hard work that our principals, leadership teams, teachers, support staff and students have put into continuously improving and moving their schools forward.”
“Repeatedly in these reports, the review team noted the positive culture inside the schools; a growing sense of pride and optimism; strong student, staff and parent relationships; safe and orderly learning environments; and a multitude of services and supports to meet our students’ educational as well as social and emotional needs,” he said in a statement. “These thorough assessments offer a fresh perspective on our strengths and challenges as we strive to improve student engagement and achievement across the district.”
Marion C. Moore Principal Rob Fulk posted a message he sent home to families of Moore students on Twitter Thursday, saying he was proud that the state’s review team recognized the school’s sense of diversity, increased community involvement, improved transparency, and efforts to gather input from parents and students.
Moore was also lauded for its work to provide more mental health resources for students, develop a peer mentoring program to help onboard and retain staff and implement best practices in its classrooms.
“Over the next few weeks, we will have the opportunity to review KDE’s recommendations on how to continue making progress toward our mission of ensuring all students are transition ready,” Fulk wrote. “This review process has been a learning opportunity for me, and I believe going through this leadership review will help us continue to move our school forward.”
JCPS noted that of its 21 CSI schools, principals at 17 were found capable of leading their improvement efforts.
