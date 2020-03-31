LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The president of the local union that represents about 3,800 production workers at the Appliance Park manufacturing campus in southeast Louisville said in a letter Tuesday that the union “might be forced to take further action” as GE Appliances hasn’t responded to a formal allegation by the union that workers are in an unsafe environment amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We will have more actions to come as we build the pressure against this reckless company,” Dino Driskell, president of IUE-CWA Local 83-761, wrote in the letter to members.
Asked if that could mean a strike, Driskell told WDRB in a text message: “Hopefully this will be resolved.”
Meanwhile the Louisville Metro health department was back at GE Appliance Park on Tuesday investigating a complaint, city officials confirmed.
The moves come as workers continue to express frustration with the Louisville-based appliance manufacturer’s decision to return to work this week, albeit with cautionary measures like removing tables from break areas, placing plastic barriers between workstations and mandatory temperature screenings.
“All they are doing is putting us at risk,” said Michael Kleinhelter, a line worker and former vice president of the local union.
WDRB has reached out GE Appliances for comment.
The company, which General Electric sold to China-based appliance manufacturer Haier in 2016, said on Saturday that it has “implemented new and innovative measures that will support an adaptive work environment during this pandemic.”
A spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed the health department’s visit on Tuesday but did not immediately provide details.
Connie Mendel, deputy director of Louisville Metro Department of Health & Wellness, told reporters during Fischer’s press conference Monday that she had been to Appliance Park on Friday and was shown many “new practices” the company has implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Mendel said those included spreading workers out, staggering breaks, installing “large plexiglass barriers,” “different cleaning practices,” temperature screens and on-site nurses with an “isolation room” for sick employees.
“We are continuing to monitor any calls that come in from (Metro) 311 and any concerns, so this will be an ongoing investigation and we will follow up,” Mendel said Monday.
But many workers say the “barriers” are basically shower curtains and have circulated pictures on Facebook.
“It’s a mediocre attempt to make it look like they are doing what they are supposed to do,” Kleinhelter said.
Driskell signed a “grievance,” or complaint under the labor contract, on Sunday that alleges “our members are being forced to work under unsafe work conditions.”
The grievance asks for a negotiation on policies and procedures for a “safe” environment, including how to deal with employees who might have the disease, underlying health conditions or childcare issues.
