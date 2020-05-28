LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville plans a “hybrid” approach to its fall semester with classes held online and in-person at reduced capacity to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus.
U of L also will stop on-campus activities at the Thanksgiving break, allowing students to finish the semester at home or in their dorms with online instruction and exams in December.
Provost Beth Boehm disclosed the changes during a budget workshop Thursday before a committee of U of L trustees.
Boehm added that circumstances with the novel virus may force a return online-only instruction. If that happens, faculty will be better prepared after U of L moved about 500 traditional classes online for the current summer term, Boehm said.
.@uofl's plan for the fall semester includes hyrbid online-in person classes at reduced numbers and online only - no return to campus -- following Thanksgiving break, trustees are told in a virtual workshop happening now— Chris Otts (@christopherotts) May 28, 2020
This story will be updated.