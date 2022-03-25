LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) -- It started with a phone call to police from a Gold Vault Inn last September in Radcliff saying that a man was trespassing and wouldn’t leave.
It ended with a Radcliff police officer “using his vehicle to run over Anthony Gray, an unarmed Black man, who was suspected only of a violation punishable by a simple fine,” according to a federal lawsuit filed this week.
Gray suffered several physical and mental injuries, including a fractured left tibia, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court claiming Radcliff police used excessive force.
Attorney Aaron Bentley, who represents Gray, said his client was leaving the hotel when police showed up and stopped to talk to him. Gray, according to Bentley, told police the staff had been rude to him and he was leaving.
At that point, Bentley argues, police should have let Gray leave the property.
“Then suddenly, no reason, no justification, no warning," Officer Robert Stephens tried to grab Gray by the arm, Bentley said in an interview Friday. “Anthony was scared and ran away.”
“No I’m not going to jail,” Gray yells to Stephens, according to body cam video of the incident, obtained by WDRB News.
“Yes you are,” the officer responds, giving chase.
Gray yelled to Stephens that he did not have a weapon.
Another officer, Justin Skaggs, arrived and took chase in his vehicle, ramming into Gray, Bentley claims.
“By every indication, he intentionally runs the car into Anthony, runs over his leg and foot, causing pretty severe injuries,” Bentley said.
In Skaggs' body camera video, it is difficult to tell what exactly happens. After Skaggs stops his vehicle, Gray can be seen laying partially underneath the car groaning in pain and requesting the officer take him to the hospital.
“I didn’t do nothing wrong, sir,” Gray says as officers cuff him. “But you ran my foot over.”
Skaggs asked the other officer if he had run over Gray’s foot.
“I believe his leg was run over by a police car,” the other officer said, according to Skaggs’ body camera video.
In an incident report, Gray was described as running in the roadway when he “ran into the right front corner” of the police vehicle. “Gray was knocked to the ground and his left foot was run over by the right front tire,” according to the report.
Skaggs was not disciplined by the department, according to the lawsuit.
Radcliff Police Capt. Willie Wells said the department does not comment on pending litigation. He said Skaggs still worked for the department but wouldn’t discuss whether the officer was disciplined for the arrest of Gray.
“I’m not aware of any situation in which a police officer is authorized to use a vehicle to hit, to stop a person,” Bentley said. “Anthony was unarmed. He did not threaten any police officer. And yet, for some unknown reason ... Officer Skaggs just ran right into him with his car.”
The lawsuit, which names the city and several officers as defendants, is requesting a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
In the meantime, Gray is still facing pending charges of criminal trespassing, alcohol intoxication, fleeing or evading police in Hardin District Court.
Gray has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on bail awaiting trial.
