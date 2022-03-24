LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Thursday after police say he was shot by a 17-year-old boy.
Officers with LMPD's 2nd Division were called to the 700 block of W. Hill Street around 1 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a news release. That's where officers "located evidence outside the home indicating a shooting had occurred."
An investigation revealed that the 17-year-old, "while handling a gun accidentally discharged the weapon and struck a 10-year-old male."
Police say the child was taken to University Hospital with "what appear to be non-life threatening injuries."
The LMPD 2nd Division is investigating.
