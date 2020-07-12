LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday night on Interstate 64 West near Mellwood Avenue, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
According to a news release, the victim was "traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck the cable barrier." Police say the victim, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.
A female passenger on the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, according to the news release. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
All lanes of I-64 West were closed for several hours as crews cleared the scene. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.