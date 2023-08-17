LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - 1 person is dead after a single car crash on Dixie Highway.
Shively Police say it happened in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police say the vehicle hit a utility pole, causing power outages in the area.
One person died at the scene. Another passenger in the car was taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Shively Police is asking drivers to avoid the area until the investigation is complete, and power is restored.
