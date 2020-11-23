LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead following a shooting on Crittenden Drive early Monday morning.
Around 12:24 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive, off of I-65. When officers arrived, they found a male who had been shot. He was taken to U of L Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.