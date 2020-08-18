LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man in his 20s was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Russell neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to West Madison Street near 24th Street around 7 p.m. to find the man shot several times.
He was transported to University Hospital, where he died shortly thereafter.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case. If you have any tips that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.