LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville is up for sale.
The surgical center was known as one of two places in Kentucky women could seek an abortion.
A commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield listed the more than 14,000 square foot building on West Market street for $3.5 million.
The clinic closed after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade last year.
Kentucky's near-total abortion ban went into effect because of that decision. The state Supreme Court denied a request to pause the abortion ban- while legal challenges make their way through the court system.
EMW Women's Surgical Center has not commented on the sale.
