LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a crash involving two vehicles in Bardstown early Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Bardstown Police Department, it happened around 6 a.m. That's when police officers were sent to reports of a collision on Highway 245, just west of Templin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles with extensive damage, and two male victims.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was taken by helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville. There's no word on his condition.
The Nelson County Sherriff's Department, Bardstown Fire Department and Kentucky State Police also responded to the crash. KSP is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.
Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to call KSP Trooper Scott Sharp at Post 4. His contact number is 270-766-5078.
