LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least one person has been injured after a fuel tank exploded in Scottsburg, Indiana Thursday morning.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the explosion took place near the 800 block of Armory Place, in Scottsburg.
An image of the site sent to WDRB by a viewer shows black smoke pouring from a plastics plant in that area. The viewer said the fire there was ongoing as of 10:30 a.m.
The viewer and Indiana State Police identify the plant as Thomas Plastics.
INDOT reports U.S. 31 is closed between Armory Place and Bellevue Avenue in Scottsburg.
An INDOT traffic alert says one person has been injured and the nearby area has been evacuated.
Further information from first responders is not yet available.
This story will be updated.
