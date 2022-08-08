FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 27, 2021. The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed from the New Jersey base on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. They are completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)