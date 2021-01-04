SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana boy lost his battle with cancer and those he looked to as heroes are now calling him one.
At just 10 years old, Waylen Boyle tried to live his life like any other young boy – playing with his siblings and just being a kid.
In March, the Scottsburg boy was diagnosed with NUT Midline Carcinoma and was given only a 10% chance of living longer than six months.
He lost his battle New Year’s Day.
“He was really happy and fun-loving. Loved to Laugh. Loved to tell jokes and pranks on people,” said Kevin Vernon who is Waylen’s grandpa. “At times we thought he was going to beat it. There was great news, his numbers and test results were looking great. His doctor told us 'this is promising but don't forget what we are dealing with here.'”
Although he knew he only had a few months to live, Waylen always talked about what he was going to be when he grew up. He wanted to be a police officer.
Robert Wilson is a reserve officer with the Austin Police Department in Indiana and saw Waylen’s story on Facebook. He then asked the boy’s family if he could take him out for ice cream. Since then, a friendship started with Waylen and several officers from nearby departments.
“Like in our talks he would tell me 'you know, I am not afraid.' He knew he was probably not going to make it and he was real about it,” Wilson said.
Wilson even let Waylen make pretend calls to dispatch from his radio and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office honorarily deputized him. Many of the officer would often call and visit Waylen at home.
The 10-year-old knew the battle he was in and held on for as long as he could.
“He said 'I want to fight to live'...and he never gave up,” said Vernon. “I never realized or would have realized in a million years that he would have touched so many people's lives.”
Several police officers throughout the state plan on attending Waylen’s funeral on Saturday. Many will be escorting him to his final resting place.
