LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a dozen Louisville businesses were issued corrective orders over the Fourth of July weekend for not adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Eighty-six businesses were inspected by Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness over the holiday weekend, 11 of which were issued corrective orders for the violations.
A list of businesses and the type of violation is listed below:
- Flanagan’s Ale House: no staff wearing masks while within 6 feet of coworkers and customers.
- La Bodeguita Mima: multiple staff and management not wearing mask and allowing customers to congregate at bar. Outdoor tables very close to being too close. No kitchen staff wearing masks and within 6 feet of others.
- Rye: no kitchen staff wearing masks and within 6 feet of others.
- Kentucky Kingdom: allowing customers to congregate and not encouraging 6 feet distancing.
- El Comel on Dixie Highway: staff not wearing mask and no health checks on staff.
- Frankfort Avenue Beer Depot: allowing customers to congregate and not encouraging 6 feet of distancing.
- Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill: staff not wearing masks, no signs, not limiting to 50% capacity and allowing customers to congregate and not encouraging 6 feet of distancing.
- Big Spring Country Club: no hot water
- Taste Fine Wines & Bourbon: owner/operator not wearing mask and serving customers
- Prohibition / The Distillery: staff not wearing masks.
- Agave & Rye" kitchen staff not wearing masks and service staff removing masks behind bar and while serving bar customers, and allowing customers to congregate.
"We looked at ones that we had received calls, so that's typically a high priority if there is someone concerned about the practices," said Connie Mendel with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. Those are high on our list."
The health department also said it focused on businesses in high-traffic areas like Bardstown Road and St. Matthews.
In the case of Kentucky Kingdom, the park said enforcing social distancing was not a requirement in the plan approved by Gov. Andy Beshear's office. It did receive high marks for guest temperature checks, hand sanitizer throughout the park and over 1 mile of 6-foot distance markers.
The health department said it has since spoken with park leaders and said their inspectors are confident that Kentucky Kingdom staff is doing everything it can to ensure social distancing.
Baxter's 942 said it quickly rectified the issues it was presented with in the corrective order and was in communication with the health department inspector. A representative from the business said in a message that all employees were wearing masks at the bar and grill "with the exception of an employee lowering his mask to speak over the music."
Ultimately, the decision to issue an order is up to the individual inspector.
"They're asked to make good judgment," Mendel said of inspectors. "Does it look like they are attempting? Are most people inside following the requirements? Then we wouldn't issue an order."
As of July 1, the health department said it has received over 3,500 complaints related to COVID-19 safety violations.
The health department can issue fines if the issues are not corrected or in "egregious" case temporarily shut a business down until guidelines are complied with.
"We want these businesses to be successful, but if we see case increases like in other areas, one of the things that may happen is those restrictions may fall on them again," Mendel said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.