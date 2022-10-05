LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of country music superstar Loretta Lynn has left many in the music industry sending their condolences, but one Corbin, Kentucky, boy said he's feeling the loss particularly hard.
Reed Elliotte, 12, describes himself of Lynn's biggest fan, according to a report by LEX 18.
When his mother picked him up from school early Tuesday, he knew something had happened. That's when she broke the news to him that his idol, Lynn, had passed away at the age of 90.
"I just started bawling," Elliotte told LEX 18. "You've just got to keep going. You can't stop time. You just have to keep going."
Reed has been a superfan of the country superstar since he first saw the movie "Coal Miner's Daughter" back in 2020.
"I knew she was a very special lady because she was from our state, and she is just an inspiring woman that led others to be like her, and I just love her to death," he said. "I love her so much."
Reed showed his love of Lynn by singing at her birthday bash at her Tennessee ranch.
Reed said he plans to honor Lynn the best way he knows how.
"I'm also going to honor her by singing about her and telling stories about her to younger generations," Elliotte said.
Reed never got to meet Lynn in person but said she's been a role model to him and many others.
"I think people can learn from her on how to do stuff, especially if they are having a hard time because Loretta Lynn has definitely had some hard times and people can learn from her," he said.
Reed knows all tough times as a two-time cancer survivor. But his enthusiasm for living and overcoming obstacles is something he shared with the Queen of country music.
"Wow, coming from the Appalachian mountains with nothing to this incredible woman who has accomplished so much in her life," he said.
Reed said it's going to take a long time before he gets over Lynn's death.
