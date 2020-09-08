LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirteen men have been arrested in Madison, Indiana, as part of an investigation into child solicitation.
The Madison Police Department's Crime Suppression Team began an online investigation in August, police chief John Wallace said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Wallace said many of the men arrested were from outside the city of Madison, and some traveled for hours to meet who they thought was a minor.
"As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, I was taken back by the scope of this investigation," Wallace said, asking that parents monitor their children's activity on social media.
The police chief added that the investigation, which has lasted over 300 hours so far, remains ongoing and more arrests are likely.
"We will not quit our proactive approach when it comes to protecting our children. So think twice before preying on our kids, because most likely, the only thing you'll be hooking up with is a set of handcuffs," Wallace said.
Jefferson County, Indiana, Prosecutor David Sutter said the 13 men arrested range in age from 24 to 63.
"Some traveled less than five miles to meet up with who they thought was a 14-year-old girl, while one, I believe, traveled over 300 miles to meet up with someone that they believed was a 14-year-old girl, for the purposes of that meeting to have sex with them," Sutter said.
Sutter said he hopes the investigation gains the attention of parents, teachers, educators and anyone else with children to use it as an opportunity to educate them on the dangers of social media and the internet. He added that the number of adult men wanting to travel to the city to meet with a 14-year-old girl was alarming, noting that many of them brought illegal substances with the intent to use them with the teen.
Wallace said items seized from some of the alleged perpetrators included alcohol, methamphetamine, fire arms and restraints.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said the investigation was made possible as part of the "Mobilize Madison Initiative," created to improve public safety, economic opportunities and quality of life for the citizens of Madison.
"Protecting our children is the most important duty we have, and we will aggressively pursue crimes against them and punish those to the fullest extent of the law," Courtney said.
All but one of the 13 men were charged with at least one count of child solicitation. Several are also facing drug charges. Sutter said additional arrests in the investigation were made over the weekend, and additional charges may eventually be filed.
Arrested:
- Bryton Wise, 26, of Lexington, Indiana: Charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
- Christopher Warren, 44, of Milton, Kentucky: Charged with child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine and sexual misconduct with a minor.
- Jonathan Smith, 35, of Clarksville, Indiana: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, false informing, battery on a law enforcement officer, dissemination of matter harmful to minors and resisting law enforcement.
- Michael Spradling, 30, of North Vernon, Indiana: Charged with child solicitation and attempted sexual misconduct with a minor.
- Travis Case, 27, of Madison, Indiana: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
- Dillon Stewart, 24, of Madison, Indiana: Charged with providing obscene material/pornography to minors and child solicitation.
- Matthew Sowers, 47, of North Vernon, Indiana: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
- John Barlett, 30, of Bloomington, Indiana: Charged with child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor.
- Adam Gaskins, 41, of Aurora, Indiana: Charged with possession of methamphetamine, sexual misconduct with a minor, possession of anabolic steroids and child solicitation.
- Ray Bell, 57, of Madison, Indiana: Charged with possession of child pornography.
- Ryan Perdue, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation.
- Dennis Mothersbaugh, 40, of North Vernon, Indiana: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation and resisting law enforcement.
- George Grosse, 63, of Hamilton, Michigan: Charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, possession of methamphetamine and child solicitation.
