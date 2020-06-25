LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses such as Wagner's Pharmacy are thrilled fans will be able to attend this year's pandemic-delayed Kentucky Derby.
"We can't wait for it," said Pamela Pryor, Wagner's kitchen manager. "It's not going to be as big as what it would have been, but I'm hoping it brings in a good crowd for us."
Churchill Downs announced Thursday that Gov. Andy Beshear's office approved plans for the Sept. 5 race. The plans include limiting the number of fans inside the gates.
Just minutes after the announcement, Louisville Tourism President Karen Williams started getting calls.
"The hotels wanting to know what it looks like. Will it be their visitors that get the tickets. The restaurants, when will the Derby start? How can we start taking reservations," Williams said.
She said a normal Derby draws more than 150,000 people, leading to an economic impact of $400 million.
"This is really the shot in the arm that this community needed," Williams said.
She said the shutdown cost the city more than $265 million in economic impact, money the Derby can help recoup.
"It won't be $400 million, but if we could get to $50 or $60 million, it would be a tremendous asset for our industry," Williams said.
Wagner's is now anxiously awaiting Derby visitors who normally make the nearly 100-year-old staple their first stop.
"I think we're still going to have a real good time," Pryor said. "Everybody's going to make a lot of money and we're finally going to get to see the Derby race."
