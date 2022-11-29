LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park.
The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns.
When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm to Indiana Landmarks so the organization could protect the land and buildings. It was sold to Floyd County this year, and the county plans to use part of it for agricultural instruction for 4-H groups.
"Indiana Landmarks is grateful to Floyd County officials for their desire to maintain the farm as greenspace and a recreational amenity for the residents of a fast-growing section of the county," Greg Sekula, director of Indiana Landmarks' Southern Regional Office, said in a news release Tuesday. "We believe this use honors the legacy of Zelpha Schoen Mitsch and her commitment to preserving this beautiful property for future generations to enjoy."
About 70 acres will turn into a park with hiking trails.
