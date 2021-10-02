INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A 16-year-old boy was wounded in the arm, and police arrested another teen after a shooting outside a high school football game, authorities said.
The injured youth was hospitalized in stable condition, Indianapolis police said.
School police chased the suspect as he ran away after the shooting at Ben Davis High School but caught him near the school, Indianapolis police said.
Witnesses told police they didn’t hear any disagreements or fighting before five to six shots were fired, Indianapolis Police Maj. Kerry Buckner said.
The game against Carmel was stopped in the fourth quarter following the shooting, Carmel athletic director Jim Inskeep said.
After hearing gunshots, players scattered off the field, WRTV reported.
Wayne Township Superintendent Jeff Butts wrote on Twitter that no current students were involved in the incident.
