LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On the 74th day of protests in Louisville, the Louisville Metro Police Department announced that it would be increasing enforcement of protest caravans and prohibit marching in the streets.
Despite those changes, Black Lives Matter Louisville and the national social justice group Until Freedom went ahead with a previously planned march from the Muhammad Ali Center to Jefferson Square Park Sunday evening.
Earlier in the day, LMPD announced changes to the way the department enforces protest marches and caravans that have been occurring across Louisville for over two months.
In a statement, LMPD Spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said the changes that would go into effect Sunday included:
- All pedestrians must stay out of the streets — staying on sidewalks and following all laws for pedestrian traffic.
- Cars and pedestrians will not be allowed to block intersections for any length of time.
Halladay said those who did not comply with "any law or lawful order" would face the possibility of being cited or arrested.
Around 8 p.m., hundreds with BLM Louisville and Until Freedom peacefully marched, some in the streets, from the Muhammad Ali Center, saying the new rules issued earlier in the day by LMPD gave them a new focus to march.
The initial purpose of the planned march was not only to commemorate Breonna Taylor, but to remember the life of Michael Brown Jr., from Ferguson, Missouri, on the sixth anniversary of his death. Brown's father was in attendance as the group remembered his son.
As they marched from the Muhammad Ali Center, LMPD cut the group off around Liberty, near Main Street, telling them to move to the sidewalks. While some complied, others did not as the group continued to Jefferson Square Park where several gave speeches.
The group then marched south on 6th Street to the intersection with Broadway, where they came face-to-face with LMPD officers, who made arrests near the federal courthouse, according to WDRB's Chad Mills.
They continued south down 6th Street to the area of West Breckinridge Street and York Street, where more arrests were made during a tense exchange between protesters and police before the group made their way onto 5th Street and north onto Chestnut.
With several members of the group still marching in the street, officers again moved in and broke the group apart, making a few more arrests, according to WDRB's Chad Mills.
The groups then reconvened and made their way back to Jefferson Square Park, where hundreds gathered as more speeches were given.
Around 10:30 p.m., the large group that remained at Jefferson Square Park were told by officers that the park would be closing at 11 p.m. and that they needed to start packing up to leave. At 11 p.m., the park had been relatively cleared, with protesters gathering on the sidewalks surrounding it, according to WDRB's Chad Mills' Facebook live stream.
While some marched in the street despite LMPD's increased enforcement, Sunday's marches remained peaceful. Several protesters said that they were channeling the spirit of the late John Lewis by creating "good trouble" as part of their protest.
Though WDRB News witnessed more than two arrests, it appears as though many of those were instead issued citations. In a statement Sunday night, LMPD said two arrests were made, and six citations were issued.
"Protesters were not prohibited from marching or protesting, they were advised to get out of the street to allow for the free flow of traffic and not to stop in intersections blocking traffic. There was no attempt to stop or restrict the speech of protesters," LMPD Spokeswoman Jessie Halladay said in an emailed statement.
Sunday's march came on the heels of 12 arrests made during protests in the city Saturday night. In a statement, LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said the arrests were made after protesters marching downtown "blocked roadways, surrounded vehicles that tried to avoid the protest, shot paintballs (at) passing motorists, destroyed property at 4th Street Live while it was occupied with patrons, set trash cans on fire, and then continued to Jefferson Square."
Protests sparked by the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman, at the hands of LMPD officers serving a search warrant on her apartment in March have been occurring in Louisville since May 28. Demonstrators have gathered nightly at Jefferson Square Park downtown for marches through the city's streets. Car caravans, with protesters sometimes following on foot, are also a regular occurrence and have been spotted all over Louisville.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
