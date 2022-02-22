LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured after fumes from a gas generator and propane heater caught fire at a home in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
According to Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Bobby Cooper, crews were called just before 11 a.m. to a home on North 34th Street.
When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the house. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
Two people were hurt. One was treated at the scene by EMS, and the other was taken to the hospital, but Cooper did not know the extent of their injuries.
Cooper told WDRB News that investigators believe the fire was started by gasoline vapors. He said a person was trying to remove gasoline from a generator inside the house and was working close to a propane space heater that was operating at the time.
