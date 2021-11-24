LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were injured in a house fire in Taylorsville on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the 3000 block of Bloomfield Road near Camp Branch Trail around 10:42 a.m., according to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District.
Firefighters say when they arrived, the fire was coming from the garage and had spread to the second story and attic of the house.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators believe the two individuals who were hurt in the fire suffered only minor injuries.
