JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot.
Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatre 12 just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
When police arrived at the theater, a description from witnesses led them to arresting two juveniles. Schiller said no one was injured, and no property was damaged when police arrived.
Witnesses were also able to provide a description of a car involved. Clarksville Police located the vehicle nearby on E. 10th St. for a traffic stop. Police said the minors in the car were victims of the shooting.
Schiller said the movie theater was quickly secured by officers and people left the property quickly. There was only one movie playing, and all others had already ended.
The two juveniles were arrested and transported to Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. Due to those involved being minors, names cannot be released per Indiana Statute.
Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is invited to contact The Jeffersonville Police Department at (812) 285-6535 or their dispatch at (812) 283-6633. You can also email Detective Schiller at jschiller@jeffersonvillepdin.gov.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.