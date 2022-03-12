LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Taylorsville Road on Saturday night.
Jeffersontown Police Sgt. Chris Morris said two vehicles crashed near Six Mile Lane on Taylorsville Road around 8:40 p.m. Two people died at the scene, and another was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Taylorsville Lane is shut down as police reconstruct the crash. It's expected to be shut down for several hours, according to police.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.