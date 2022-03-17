LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday morning after they were involved in a crash in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the crash took place at about 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of Cane Run Road, at the intersection of Crums Lane.
WDRB reporter Dalton Godbey tweeted pictures from the scene.
NEWS ALERT: @LMPD cruiser involved in an accident at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane. Police say that dark colored SUV hit the cruiser and its passengers ran from the scene. They’ve been arrested. Two LMPD officers are at the hospital with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/g1u4PJucef— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 17, 2022
In a news conference Thursday morning, Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for LMPD, said two officers were in the police vehicle traveling eastbound on Crums Lane and approaching the intersection with Cane Run Road. Ruoff said the officers were "on routine patrol" and "not responding to anything," when they entered the intersection on a green light.
At that time, Mitchell said a SUV traveling northbound on Cane Run Road hit the police vehicle.
Ruoff said the SUV was stolen and "broadsided" the police vehicle, pushing the cruiser into a third vehicle. She said six people in the SUV got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, but were quickly caught by officers. None of the people in the SUV were injured.
Two officers and a civilian were taken to University Hospital with minor injuries, according to Ruoff.
"This is an incident that could have been a serious tragedy, but we're very fortunate," Ruoff said.
All six of the occupants in the stolen SUV have been detained and are being interviewed, according to Ruoff. At the time of this writing, none have been charged, but Ruoff added that there "could be numerous charges" in the future.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
