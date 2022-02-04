LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after possible carbon monoxide exposure at the Quality Inn Suites in La Grange, according to the La Grange Police Department.
Police said they received a call around 5 p.m. on Friday after two people were found unconscious at the Quality Inn Suites.
Once arriving on scene, police found an adult female and adult male, who were both dead. According to police, the La Grange Fire Department used personnel detectors after suspecting possible carbon monoxide involvement.
The fire department found levels of carbon monoxide that required the building to be evacuated.
According to police, the male victim appeared to show symptoms of being exposed to carbon monoxide and was transported to Baptist Health La Grange Hospital.
The identities of the individuals have not been released.
La Grange Police and Oldham County Coroner's Office will be conducting the death investigation.
