LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Clark County teens are in the hospital after a car crash in New Albany, Indiana.
Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Charlestown Road near Sunset Drive in New Albany. A black 2017 Buick Regal hit a 2008 Honda Civic head-on. The 17-year-old driver of the Honda was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with serious injuries. A 17-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Indiana State Police say Billy J. Wilson, 29, was arrested in connection to the crash for Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury. Police say alcohol and drugs to appear to be a factor in the crash. After being cleared by medical staff, Wilson was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail. Wilson is also charged with attempted battery on a law-enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.
The crash is still under investigation. Drug and alcohol results are pending.
