LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital after a head-on collision in southern Indiana on US 150 Saturday morning, according to Indiana State Police.
A Buick LaCrosse collided with a Chevrolet Silverado on US-150 just off Kays Chapel Road between Fredericksburg and Hardinsburg around 11:12 a.m., according to police.
ISP said 66-year-old Linda J. Flock of New Salisbury, crossed the westbound lane in the Buick, crashing into the Silverado driven by 20-year-old Heidi Nicole Cochran of Hardinsburg.
The drivers, who were both sole occupants of the vehicles, had to be extricated before being flown to the hospital. ISP says Flock is in critical condition and Cochran is in serious condition.
US 150 was closed for around three hours.
