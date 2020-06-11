LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thunder Over Louisville, which had been postponed until Aug. 15 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be held in 2020.
The Kentucky Derby Festival canceled the annual fireworks and air show as well as the Pegasus Parade and the KDF Marathon, according to an internal email from the Louisville Metro Police Department obtained by WDRB News.
The event typically draws more than 700,000 attendees from across the country.
"Public health and safety needs to be our focus right now," Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, said in a statement when the event was initially March. "We want to help in that effort and we also want the community to know we will be here once we get through this."
WDRB was scheduled to broadcast the full day's events, an 11-hour broadcast with 32 High Definition cameras starting with the air show and ending with the ultimate fireworks finale. That same effort will be put toward the 2021 Thunder, which was already scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17.
KDF has not responded to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.