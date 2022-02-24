LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a golden anniversary for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Pegasus Pin.
KDF unvieiled the first shipment of 2022 Pegasus Pins in Louisville on Thursday. The 50th edition pins feature a reflective holographic rainbow of the numbers five and zero with a winged horse and a Louisville skyline.
Pegasus Pins started in 1973 as an awareness campaign for the Kentucky Derby Festival. The $6 pins are one of four primary sources of funding for the community celebration.
Each pin includes admission to dozens of spring events including Thunder Over Louisville, the Kroger Fest-a-Ville, the Great Bed Races, the Great BalloonFest, Great Balloon Glow, Great Balloon Race and the Waterfront Derby Eve Jam Concert.
The pins went on sale first at the Evans Williams Bourbon Experience downtown. During unveiling, KDF officials hand-dipped special edition bottles of the Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon in gold wax to mark the festival's 50th anniversary.
Each bottle will feature a a gold pin sealed into the wax. The community can purchase the bottles and pins inside the store starting March 3. The bottles sell for $79.99 while supplies last.
Pegasus Pins go on sale officially on March 7. Pins will be available at dozens of locations around Louisville, Elizabethtown and southern Indiana, including Kroger, Meijer and Walgreens. For a full list of locations, click here. Pegasus Pins can also be purchased online. Pins are $6 at retail outlets and $7 at events.
The Festival will give away 10 grand prizes over the course of eight weeks and any 2022 Pegasus Pin can win. To be eligible for the drawings, fans need to register their pins online at PegasusPins.com.
Among the prizes are:
- Main Event Entertainment $2,500 Gift Card
- Commonwealth Credit Union $2,500 VISA Gift Card
- Ashley HomeStore $3,000 Shopping Spree
- Kroger $2,500 Fuel Card
- Meijer $3,000 Shopping Spree
- Kroger $2,500 Grocery Card
- Kentucky Derby Festival $5,000 Cash Prize
Those who get a Gold Pegasus Pins are eligible for a a 2022 Honda HR-V.
