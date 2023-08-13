LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Elizabethtown.
Kentucky State Police said they got a call about a motorcycle speeding eastbound on Bardstown Road Friday afternoon.
Minutes later, Elizabethtown Police called them about the crash.
They said the rider, 29-year-old Nicholas Carr, lost control and crashed into a concrete pipe on Bardstown Road and Botto Avenue.
Investigators learned about 30 minutes before, a driver on Interstate 65 had called police about a motorcycle driving recklessly.
A trooper did see Carr but due to high speeds wasn't able to catch up to him.
