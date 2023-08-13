file: police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Elizabethtown.

Kentucky State Police said they got a call about a motorcycle speeding eastbound on Bardstown Road Friday afternoon.

Minutes later, Elizabethtown Police called them about the crash.

They said the rider, 29-year-old Nicholas Carr, lost control and crashed into a concrete pipe on Bardstown Road and Botto Avenue.

Investigators learned about 30 minutes before, a driver on Interstate 65 had called police about a motorcycle driving recklessly.

A trooper did see Carr but due to high speeds wasn't able to catch up to him.

