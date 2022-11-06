LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Affordable housing and city violence are two problems the city of Louisville is facing head-on as people head to the ballot box on Tuesday.
Three political hopefuls want to make a difference for south Louisville as the District 21 representative on Metro Council.
After one term, current Councilwoman Nicole George is stepping away from the seat. Democratic candidate Betsy Ruhe, Independent John Witt and Republican Stephen Dattilo hope to take her place representing the district.
Ruhe is a retired school teacher who wants to help people in Louisville find a home by looking at re-zoning more areas.
"There is affordable housing in our district that are vacant right now because they've not been maintained, they're in the process of being renovated," said Ruhe. "And so anything we can do to help developers and property owners get that stuff done is important."
Dattilo is a technician by trade and believes cheaper building materials will cut costs, so money can be spent on helping the addicted.
"Rehabilitation programs for (those) lost to heroin, lost to crystal meth, lost to fentanyl, neighbors, who are wandering the streets right now," said Dattilo.
Witt is running for the third time as an independent candidate, and describes himself as an average citizen with a life of civil service. He said crime is a major concern, and believes the Louisville Metro Police Department needs more officers and more support.
"They come around in a difficult situation and they have to make snap decisions and a judge or lawyer has six months to analyze every simple move or mistake they make," Witt said.
Meanwhile, Dattilo believes Louisville is too dangerous, and that the city should take guns seized by LMPD in busts and reallocate them to lower-income people who can pass a background check, but can't afford a gun.
"Proper use of a firearm can stop violence in its tracks," said Dattilo. "Even without pulling a trigger, a lot of people will back down if they see the person that they're preparing to attack is willing and able to defend themselves with deadly force."
Ruhe talked about her recent experience on a ride-along with LMPD, and the number of mental health calls that were made. She wants more resources to address that.
"So increasing the number of people we have who can respond to those issues, who are properly trained for that," she said.
Witt said that many of the city's homeless appear to have mental health concerns, and believes "tough love" is one way to help.
"Take them downtown, check them out, see if they've got any warrants against them here or anywhere else, keep them there a while, offer them information on how to help themselves and then the next day, turn them loose," Witt said.
One open seat, three candidates, hoping to fill the seat for Metro Council District 21.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.