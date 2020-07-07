MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Three southern Indiana inmates and a former corrections officer were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges.
Indiana State Police said last July, inmates Tyler Dukes, Jason Spicer and Steven Oneal beat up another inmate in the laundry room of the Jefferson County Jail.
Investigators said former Jail Captain Chyenne Jarrett escorted the inmates to the laundry room and allowed the beating to happen. She's also accused of confiscating drugs from inmates and storing them in her desk, which is against protocol.
Jarrett is no longer employed with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Indiana.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.