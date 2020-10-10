LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a seven month investigation, three people in southern Indiana accused of abusing a 22-year-old woman in their care are facing felony charges.
Indiana State Police began investigating John Staples and Rose-Kathryn Staples in February after they received a report that they physically harmed and confined in their home a woman who was under their guardianship, according to a news release.
Police say the abuse occurred while the woman was in their custody in 2019 and early 2020 in Butlerville. Trudy Henry, a caretaker of the woman, is also accused of placing her in a straitjacket.
All three are facing felony neglect of a dependent and criminal confinement charges and were booked into the Jennings County Jail.
