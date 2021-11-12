LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot in the chest Friday night.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for LMPD, said the boy was taken to UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle before being transported to Norton Children's Hospital by EMS.
His condition is unknown at this time, but Smiley said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening. Major Shannon Lauder, commander of LMPD's First Division, said he's "expected to survive."
Police are still working to determine where the shooting took place.
No additional details were immediately available. This story may be updated as police release more information.
