LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in Trimble County on Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the crash on Martini Lane in Bedford just before 5 p.m. Monday, according to a news release. That's not far from U.S. Highway 421.
Police believe that Austin Barringer was driving east on Martini Lane, when he crossed the center lane into the path of a pickup, hitting it head-on, according to KSP.
Barringer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.
KSP is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.