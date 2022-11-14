NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A passion burns within Tim Kron. It's kept him grabbing his helmet, hopping into a big red truck, and riding into harms way in New Albany since 1987.
"When we go out the door, we're going to a person's worst day," Tim said.
The now Deputy Chief of the New Albany Fire Department is able to find a level head, in the middle of the alarming, because he knows this crew has his back.
"You truly depend on each other," Tim explained. "I mean, your life could be in their hands in a moments notice. We're all brothers and sisters."
One of them is actual blood.
"My mother would bring me around when I was really little, I loved nothing more than being around the fire station and seeing the trucks," said Tim's son, Joseph Kron.
"It's a dream come true for a father," Tim said.
Dreams can also be nightmares. Last spring, the Krons both showed up to an apartment fire, near Paoli Pike. Tim watched from afar as the Incident Commander of the fire.
"Joe was on that day, and they were up on the third floor of this apartment complex, when the roof started caving in," Tim remembered.
He ordered them to get to safety. Tim held his breath, and felt the heat until his son and fellow firefighters made it down.
"Knowing that my son was part of that group I was ordering out, it added a little extra of a 'Holy Cow' moment," Tim explained.
This is not the first time Krons have found themselves in a position like that. While Tim was climbing the ladder at the department, his dad also wore the uniform. And, his dad's dad was a New Albany firefighter before that.
"There's been a Kron on the fire department, here in New Albany, since 1944 continuously," Tim explained.
Fire is the family business, but it does come with a cost. Tim's dad, Jim, died a day after fighting flames in Georgetown.
"It is considered a line of duty death, but we really don't know what caused it," Tim explained. "I miss him every day."
It's clear, all of that weighs on Tim, as he eyes the next chapter.
"You know I don't have too many more years in the tank left, but it will be a sad day, when I walk out the door," he said.
That level head he's known for in the danger zone allows him to realize, the flame his grandpa lit in the 40s, will burn bright for many days ahead at the New Albany firehouse.
"I get to carry on that tradition," Joseph Kron said.
If you know of a positive story you would like to see featured in our WDRB Positive segment, email us at wdrbpositive@wdrb.com.
