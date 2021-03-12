LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed chase in a stolen car earlier this week ended with four teenagers in trouble.
According to a news release, the chase started and ended near Elizabethtown. Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a Kentucky State Police trooper tried to pull over a 2012 Dodge Avenger that was clocked speeding at 110 miles per hour in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. The car kept going and got off at the Upton exit, then got back on I-65 headed north. Police said at one point, the car reached speeds of 118 mph.
The Elizabethtown Police Department joined the chase and successfully deployed a tire deflation device that brought the car to a stop at the 91 mile-marker, causing the vehicle to slow down where it eventually stopped at the 93 mile-marker near Elizabethtown.
Police said the car was reported stolen out of Frankfort. Four teens were taken into custody, but their names aren't being released because they are under 18. They're being held in the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center in Bowling Green.
The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Jonathan Downs with the KSP DESI West Interdiction Unit. KSP was assisted by the Elizabethtown Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
