LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity.
The guns being raffled include:
- Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars
- Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel
- Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor
- Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting Semi-Auto 12ga. w/32” barrel
- Benelli SBE3 20ga w/28” barrel in Mossy Oak Bottomland Camo
Tickets cost $100 each and are available until Nov. 1 or until all 500 tickets are sold.
Tickets can be purchased at the KSP foundation website. Participants must be 21 years of age or older and complete a background check to claim their grand prize.
KSP employees are eligible to purchase a raffle ticket. Active KSP Foundation employees and current board members are not eligible to participate.
The drawing will be held Nov. 3 on Facebook Live.
All proceeds will benefit the Driver Skills Pad at the KSP Academy. For information, click here.
