LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Breckinridge County just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on US 60 when a vehicle traveling east went off the right side of the road, before overcorrecting and getting back into the roadway into the path of truck, according to Kentucky State Police.
Kevin Tanner, 50, who was driving the first vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner.
A female who was in the vehicle that was hit was transported to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital with "possible injuries."
Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.
