LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested the driver of a car involved in a fatal crash on Interstate 264 West near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport late Thursday night.
Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said LMPD's Traffic Unit responded to a collision around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Smiley said one person was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, and later died.
The gender and age of the person who died is not available.
According to court documents, 59-year-old Douglas Marbry was behind the wheel of a BMW that rear-ended another vehicle, causing fatal injuries to the driver. Marbry told investigators at the scene he consumed two 12-oz. beers at a friend's house earlier in the evening.
Police say Marbry was unable to complete field sobriety tests, had glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. The arrest report states "the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage could be smelled coming from his breath."
Marbry was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday on charges of murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain insurance.
