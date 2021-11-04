LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old will take the field with the University of Louisville marching band this weekend.
Beckham Goodale was diagnosed with leukemia last winter and is currently undergoing chemotherapy weekly at Norton Children's Hospital. On Saturday, the Cardinal Marching Band will be performing songs chosen by some of the patients at the hospital.
Due to his bright spirit and positive attitude, the "Drum Major in Training" was chosen to lead the band. UofL will host Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
"Beckham just had this little energy that you just knew, 'Oh man, he could handle it Saturday and beyond,'" Cardinal Marching Band Director Amy Acklin said. "So we asked him to be the guest band director for me and to get that band on the field at halftime and conduct our fight song, and he graciously agreed."
This is the second time the band has teamed up with Norton Children's for a halftime show.
