GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours.
That all changed this week, as new work to update Station 1 gives Georgetown two fire stations running 24 hours per day.
When all is said and done, Chief Bill Banta said, it's going to ensure better service for the community.
"We looked at options of what we could do to better serve the community," Banta said. "And the one that just became more prevalent would be to put a full-time shift down here 24 hours a day."
The Georgetown Township Fire District budgeted to add on nine new hires and invested $700,000 to update the station inside and out.
The upgrades come at no cost to Floyd County taxpayers.
"It's adding extra firefighters for the initial response, it's shortening response times and it's a great thing for the community," Deputy Chief Ned Wiseman said. "And we're all excited about it."
Aside from new flooring and kitchen appliance, new bedrooms and bathrooms have been added along with new LED lighting and updated alarm systems, making Station 1 livable for crews to be there 24/7.
Though the cosmetic work won't be done until November, the new crews started working out of the station this week, something Banta believes will benefit the whole community.
"This isn't where we're stopping. This is just the start of the beginning," he said. "As the department grows, we're going to grow with the community."
An official dedication for the station will take place Oct. 22.
