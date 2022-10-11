LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight Jefferson County Public Schools students were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus and a minivan.
The crash happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday outside Rangeland Elementary School in the Newburg neighborhood. JCPS said the crash involved bus No. 1277, which had 17 students on it from Indian Trail Elementary School.
Eight students were taken by EMS to hospitals for treatment: six to Norton Children's Hospital and two to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Police didn't elaborate on the extent of the injuries for the minivan involved in the crash.
